Captain Gearman Announces Candidacy For Lincoln County Sheriff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race for Lincoln County’s next Sheriff has a third candidate.

Captain Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has announced his plans to run for the position. Gearman is a 25-year-old veteran with the Sheriff’s office.

A press release says he has held every position from security specialist and correctional officer to captain.

Gearman joins Jim Severson and Steve Swenson in the bid to replace Dennis Johnson, who is retiring after two decades with the department.

