Coaches Excited About Summit Swim/Dive Championships
SIOUX FALLS, SD…The Summit League Swimming and Diving Championship are being held in Sioux Falls for the first time at the Midco Aquatic Center. Denver comes in as the favorite to win again, but it’s a great chance for USD and SDSU to showcase their talents according to head coaches Jason Mahowald-USD and Doug Humphrey-SDSU. The championships got underway Wednesday and run through Saturday night.

