Day One Recap of Summit Swim-Dive Championships

(USD Recap)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —Isaac Morris made a splash from the diving board for South Dakota on day one of the Summit League Championships Wednesday at the Midco® Aquatic Center. He captured the first Summit League championship title of his career in the three-meter dive.

South Dakota’s Top Performers:

Morris advanced to the finals with a score of 347.35 in the prelims. He became the Summit League’s 2018 three-meter dive champion with a winning score of 340.60. By claiming the title, he also earned All-Summit League honors for the second time in his career.

Hunter Padgett, Elbert Chuang, Nathan Spencer and Josh Sorbe swam the 800-yard freestyle relay that captured second place with a finish of 6:42.70. For finishing second in the relay, each of the four members earned All-Summit League honors.

The men’s 200-yard medley relay team consisting of Ben Kopp, Steve Wascom, Jared Thorson and Eric Erlenmeyer captured third place with a time of 1:32.15. By placing third, they each received All-Summit League honors.

Top South Dakota men finishers in each event:

Three-meter dive: 1st, Morris, 340.60

200-yard medley relay: 3rd, Kopp, Wascom, Thorson and Erlenmeyer, 1:32.15

800-yard freestyle relay: 2nd, Padgett, Chuang, Spencer and Sorbe, 6:42.70

Top South Dakota women finishers in each event:

200-yard medley relay: 4th, Sabrina Sabadeanu, Kassidie Cornell, Hannah Gupton and Theresa Godlewski, 1:44.28

800-yard freestyle relay: 4th, Quinn Fawcett, Taylor Kidd, Charlie Mechling and Jordan Thielbar, 7:40.98

(SDSU Recap)

SIOUX FALLS – After day one of the 2018 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships, the Jackrabbit men are in the lead with the women in second.

“Today was validation of all the hard work we put in throughout the year,” head coach Doug Humphrey said. “It was the best start we could hope for the rest of the meet.”

SDSU garnered a total of six medals, including four silver and two bronze.

Diving Dominates

The men’s 3-meter started off the day with Parker Brown, Mitchell Raihle and Joseph Weber placing second, third and fourth in the finals, respectively. Brown scored a 293.25, Raihle with a 287.90 and Weber with a total of 286.00.

Records in Relays

Richelle Bruyckere and Katya Vakshteyn broke school records for the 800 free relay and 200 medley relay, respectively. Bruyckere captured the 200 free record with a 1:49.95, while Vakshteyn claimed the 50 back with a 26.23.

The team of Vakshteyn, Kristin Erf, Kristen Davis and Ashley Theobald placed second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.96. The team of Chase Petersen, Wyatt Rumrill, Cody Watkins and Mac Johnson also claimed second in the event with a 1:31.72.

In the 800 free relay, the Jackrabbit women also claimed second with a time of 7:28.92. The team consisted of Bruyckere, Emily Pincus, Kristen Davis and Vakshteyn. The men’s team of Daniel Jacobson, Christopher Rumrill, Ben Johnson and Cody Watkins placed third with a 6:44.54.

Rankings

Women:

1. Denver 80 2. South Dakota State 68 3. Omaha 64 4. South Dakota 60 5. Western Illinois 56 6. Eastern Illinois 52

Men: