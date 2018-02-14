DWU Sweeps Northwestern at Corn Palace

(Men’s Recap)

MITCHELL, S.D. – With less than five minutes to play, the No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team used a 15-4 run to close out the game and defeat Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent, No. 10 Northwestern College 85-69 Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Both offenses were slow to begin the game as the Tigers (20-9, 10-7 GPAC) scored the only two points of the game for the first three minutes of play. But, thanks to 3-pointers by Nygel Drury (Madison, Wis.) and Collin Kramer (Volga, S.D.) and a jump shot by Trae Vandeberg (Madison, S.D.), DWU took a 10-4 lead.

Later in the first half, Vandeberg was fouled while attempting a three-point shot. He went to the free-throw line and knocked in all three free throws to give DWU a 26-13 lead. After the Red Raiders (22-5, 12-5 GPAC) cut the lead to five points, Tyson Smiley (Omaha, Neb.) dribbled his way through defenders and made a layup. A minute later, he nailed a 3-pointer to close out the first half and give the Tigers a 42-32 lead at the break.

Northwestern began the second half scoring six points to pull within six points of DWU. However, on the next possession, Vandeberg found Kramer who made a three-point shot to push the lead back to nine points.

Both teams went on a three-minute scoring drought in the middle of the second half. The drought was ended as Drury pulled up for a jump shot and found nothing but net to give the Tigers a 49-39 lead. Both teams traded baskets for seven minutes as the Tigers were unable to pull away from Northwestern.

After the Red Raiders came within four points, Vandeberg hit a huge 3-pointer to enliven the crowd. Moments later, Northwestern pulled back within five points, but Smiley answered with another 3-pointer. On the next defensive possession Jason Spicer (Sioux Falls, S.D.) blocked a layup, which transitioned to two points for the Tigers on offense. The Tigers continued to score six-straight points in the closing minutes, bringing the DWU faithful to their feet.

Vandeberg led the way for the Tigers with 25 points and five rebounds, while Smiley recorded a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Spicer finished with 16 points, eight assists and four rebounds, as Kramer added 11 points and Drury chipped in nine points. The Tigers shot 47 percent from the field, while holding Northwestern to 25 percent shooting from three-point range.

DWU concludes the regular season at Concordia University in a GPAC contest at 4 p.m. Saturday in Seward, Neb.

(Women’s Recap)

MITCHELL, S.D. – The No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team finished the regular season home schedule with an 11-1 record after defeating No. 9 Northwestern College, 81-60 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference battle Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The DWU offense got off to a hot start thanks to an Amber Bray (Anoka, Minn.) 3-pointer to begin the scoring for the Tigers. After the Red Raiders (20-7,15-4 GPAC) pulled within three points, Amber Bray knocked down another three-point shot to extend the DWU lead. The Tigers (25-4, 16-3 GPAC) used a quick 8-0 run to pull away from NWC midway through the first quarter after Rylie Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) nailed a deep 3-pointer.

After a timeout in the beginning of the second quarter, Amber Bray made back-to-back 3-pointers to give her four three-point shots in the first half to give DWU a 31-19 lead. After Northwestern pulled within single digits, Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) found herself open from beyond the arc as she made a three-point shot to give DWU a double-digit lead at halftime, 38-27.

Ashley Bray (Anoka, Minn.) opened up the third quarter with five-straight points after a 3-pointer and a layup. With under four minutes to play in the third quarter, Osthus drove to the basket and knocked in the old-fashioned three-point play after getting fouled and making the layup and the free throw.

In a three-minute span, Cheeseman scored seven-consecutive points in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 69-50 lead, forcing the Northwestern timeout. DWU continued to build on their lead thanks to a plethora of Tigers chipping in as DWU won its 10th-straight game.

Amber Bray finished with 21 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range, while Cheeseman chipped in 20 points. Osthus notched a double-double as she scored 14 points and dished out 10 assists, while Ashley Bray tallied nine points and five rebounds. DWU shot 53 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, while holding Northwestern to just 1-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc. The Tigers finished with 21 assists to eight assists by the Red Raiders.

DWU finishes the regular season at GPAC foe No. 2 Concordia University at 2 p.m. Saturday in Seward, Neb.