Gustaf’s Greenery: Valentine’s Day Rush Is “Controlled Chaos”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – They say there’s really no “down time” the flower business. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, the behind-the-scenes rush is comparable to a pizza restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday.

Gustaf’s Greenery on Minnesota Avenue has been preparing for Valentine’s Day, since January. With 40 years in the business, owner Pat Gustaf says he has this day down to a science, but he still considers it “controlled chaos.”

Between the delivery orders, making the arrangements, and processing orders, he says it takes a village of staff to get it all done. When it comes to the most popular Valentine’s order, he says many people are opting for something a little less traditional.

“Red roses still carry the day, there’s no question that we sell more red roses than mixed bouquets, but mixed bouquets are so European. It makes you feel a little more, a little more elegant,” said Gustaf.

Gustaf says a lot of the draw towards mixed bouquets is also that they can be picked up last minute, for anyone who may have forgotten the extra meaning behind February 14th.