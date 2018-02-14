House Passes Out-Of-State Money Cap For Ballot Questions

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill to restrict the flow of money from outside South Dakota into the state’s ballot question campaigns is moving forward after faltering in the state House.

The bill passed out of the chamber Wednesday with no votes to spare after falling one short the day before. It now heads to the Senate.

The measure would restrict out-of-state donors to $100,000 in contributions to a South Dakota ballot question campaign per general election cycle.

Republican Rep. Spencer Gosch, the sponsor, has said officials need to give the ballot measure process back to South Dakota citizens.

Republican Rep. David Lust, who opposed the bill, says residents are savvy enough to sort through different sources of speech.

The plan failed in a Senate committee last year.