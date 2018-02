Likness Retires as Yankton Football Coach

YANKTON, SD… Arlin Likness has decided to take early retirement and will no longer coach the Yankton Bucks football team. He finished up a Hall of Fame career with 261 wins and just 101 losses. He won 3 state titles at Hamlin before moving to Yankton in 1999. The Bucks won 4 more state championships under Likness and also had a second place finish. The Bucks won 143 games under his leadership.