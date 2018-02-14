South Dakota Senate Panel Rejects Bathroom Sign Requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Senate lawmakers have rejected a bill that would have mandated public restroom doors be posted notifying bathroom users that a person of the opposite sex may be inside.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday against the bill. Republican Sen. Phil Jensen, the sponsor says, the measure was a “child protection bill.”

The proposal would have required people in charge of maintaining multi-person or unisex public restrooms to post the signs.

Republican Sen. Bob Ewing, the committee chairman, says the bill is “somewhat poorly written and leaves a lot of doors open.”