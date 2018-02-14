Student Trainee Park Ranger – Interpretive

Paid Internship

Pipestone National Monument is accepting applications for Student Trainee Park Ranger for the summer. Main duties include providing visitor services interpreting the park’s cultural, natural, and archeological features through talks and roving assignments; working at an information desk’ collecting fees; and assisting with resource management programs. Assist in collecting visitation data, informs visitors concerning National Park Service regulations and policy, and may operate AV equipment.

Work Schedule: 40 hours per week, will include weekends, holidays and may require some overtime and evenings. Appointment is subject to fingerprinting and a background investigation with favorable adjudication.

To be eligible for a Pathways Program Internship: Must be a student accepted for enrollment or enrolled in a degree or certificate program on at least a half-time basis with a minimum 2.0 grade point average. Enrollment must be with an accredited educational institution or state –approved home school. Qualifying certificate programs are post-high school programs equivalent to at least one academic year of full time study that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational or business school curriculum. Educational institutions must be accredited by organizations recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Qualification Requirements:

EXPERIENCE: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-04 level in the federal service. Specialized experience demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSA’s) to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Specialized experience may have been in technical, administrative, or scientific work. Examples include: Park guide or tour leader, research work, sociology, social sciences, recreation, or conservation. -OR-

EDUCATION: successful completion of at least 4 years of course work above high school that may lead to a bachelor’s degree with 24 semester hours of related course work.

-OR-

COMBINATION OF SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION: Equivalent combinations of education and experience.

Apply on-line at: www.usajobs.gov (search for Pipestone, Minnesota)

Announcement will be posted February 19, 2018 to February 23, 2018

Deadline for receipt of applications is February 23, 2018 at 11:59pm.

Questions directed to: MWR HR West Team at (605) 745-3663 (or) email to: mwr_nekota_hr@nps.gov