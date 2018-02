Top-Ranked BW/Emery Edges Irene/Wakonda

IRENE, SD… Two very talented Class “B” boys basketball teams met in Irene Tuesday night. And the top-ranked team from Bridgewater/Emery improved to 15-3 with a hard fought 70-62 win over Irene/Wakonda. The home team is now 13-5.