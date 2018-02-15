14-Year-Old Charged After Writing Threatening Note Causing School Lockout

LE MARS, I.A. – Tense moments for students and staff at Le Mars Community High School after a note, which threatened a school shooting, was found.

Now, a 14-year-old student is charged with a threat of terrorism, in connection with Wednesday’s lockout at LeMars Community High School.

Police were called to the school around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a note had been found in a classroom threatening a shooting at the school.

A lockout was put in place after LeMars police arrived on the scene. Entry to the school was blocked off and the school was surrounded by officers.

Students at the nearby middle school also were put into lockdown.

“Luckily we were about to begin a training session at the station and I had 14 officers standing there. I sent them to the high school and they did secure the perimeter. Nobody came in, nobody came out; that’s the objective of a lockout.” said Chief Kevin Vande Vegte, Le Mars Police,” said

A teenage suspect confessed to writing the note. Police say the investigation took slightly more than an hour before classes resumed.

Classes are scheduled to proceed as normal today and tomorrow.