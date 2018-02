Canistota beats Irene/Wakonda in OT

CANISTOTA, SD… It’s been quite a week for the Eagles of Irene/Wakonda schedule-wise. They lost a great game Tuesday night in nIrene to top-ranked Bridgewater/Emery and Thursday night they traveled to Canistota for a battle between 2 of the best bteam in Class “B”. Tre King’s team came even closer this time, forcing the hometown Hawks to overtime. But Canistota prevailed in the extra session 58-49.