Denver Dominates in Day 2 of Summit Championships

Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships

(SDSU Recap)

SIOUX FALLS – The South Dakota State swimming and diving team is in third on both the men’s and women’s sides after day two of The Summit League Championship.

“It was an exciting evening for us to be able to come back and be better than we were in the morning, ” head coach Doug Humphrey said. “We still have an upward battle, but we’re excited and ready to have some more great performances tomorrow.”

Moore Takes Fourth

Senior Emily Moore placed fourth in the women’s 1-meter with a score of 236.50. Quincee Simonson scored a 175.60, while Courtney Trapp had a 156.50.

SDSU Place on the Podium

Freshman Cody Watkins set the school record in the 100 fly rebreaking his record from the prelims with a 49.34, taking the bronze. Kristen Davis finished sixth with a time of 56.42.

The relay team of Mac Johnson, Christopher Rumrill, Will Bierschbach and Daniel Jacobson won the bronze in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:22.33. The women’s team of Richelle Bruyckere, Ashley Theobald, Gabby Langerud and Kristin Erf placed fourth with a 1:34.85.

Rori Conners placed fourth in the 500 free with a career-best time of 4:58.51. Jared Miller finished sixth in the event with a 4:35.15.

Katya Vakshteyn and Ashley Theobald took seventh and eighth in the 200 IM with times of 2:06.64 and 2:08.76, respectively. Austin Pham and Christopher Rumrill also placed seventh and eighth in the event.

Richelle Bruyckere finished seventh in the 50 free with a career-best 23.57.

Men’s Standings

410-Denver

289-USD

248-SDSU

4. Western Illinois 159.5

Women’s Standings

430-Denver

275-Omaha

235-SDSU

206-USD

(USD Recap)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —South Dakota brings home three broken records and two top-three finishes Wednesday at the Summit League Championships at the Midco® Aquatic Center.

South Dakota’s top performers:

Both 200-yard freestyle relays finished in the top-three of the finals. The men’s team consisting of Hunter Padgett, Steve Wascom, Gray Determan and Eric Erlenmeyer finished with a time of 1 minute, 21.78 seconds to claim second place. Each of them receives All-Summit League honors.

The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Theresa Godlewski, Sabrina Sabadeanu, Kathleen Juffer and Katie Coleman finished with a time of 1:34.42 to capture third place. By placing in the top-three, each member receives All-Summit League honors.

Team standings:

After day two, the South Dakota men sit in second place with 289 points. Denver leads with 410 points.

For the women, the Coyotes sit in fourth place with a score of 179. Denver leads with 396 points, Omaha is in second with 213 and South Dakota State is in third with 209.

Record breaker:

The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Godlewski, Sabadeanu, Juffer and Coleman swam a 1:34.42 to break the previous school record set at 1:34.96.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Sabadeanu broke her own record set last year at 2:05.78. In the prelims with a time of 2:04.50, then went on and broke her prelims time with a final finish of 2:04.42.

Padgett broke his previous record (4:32.30) in the 500-yard freestyle with a finish of 4:32.28.

Breaking into the Coyote Top 10:

In the 200-yard individual medley, Wascom, Chuang and Kenny Austin moved up the Coyote Top 10 list.

Chuang’s final time of 1:52.90 places him third, Wascom’s prelim time of 1:53.33 moves him to sixth place and Austin’s prelim time of 1:55.03 places him ninth.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Godlewski tied her previous fourth-place mark on the Coyote Top 10 list with a time of 23.66. Coleman’s prelim time of 23.84 in the 50-yard freestyle places her fifth.

Nick Gehling performance of 50.36 in the 100-yard butterfly places seventh in school history.

Top South Dakota men finishers in each final event:

200-yard freestyle relay: 2nd place, Padgett, Wascom, Determan and Erlenmeyer, 1:21.78

500-yard freestyle: 5th place, Padgett, 4:32.28

100-yard butterfly: 7th place, Gehling, 50.36

200-yard individual medley: 5th place, Elbert Chuang, 1:52.90

50-yard freestyle: 5th place, Erlenmeyer, 20.62

Top South Dakota women finishers in each final event:

200-yard freestyle relay: 3rd place, Godlewski, Sabadeanu, Juffer and Coleman, 1:34.42

500-yard freestyle: 5th place, Quinn Fawcett, 5:00.23

100-yard butterfly: 8th place, Hannah Gupton, 57.43

200-yard individual medley: 4th place, Sabadeanu, 2:04.42

50-yard freestyle: 8th place, Godlewski, 23.79

One-meter dive: 7th, Haley Pederson, 221.05