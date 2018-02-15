Hawthorne’s Helping Chihuahua

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Since the beginning of this school year at one Sioux Falls elementary school you may find a dog hanging out and walking the halls. That’s Harley the Chihuahua.

No it’s not “bring your pet to school” day. Harley is a regular at Hawthorne Elementary.

“It’s actually Harley Davidson, but we call him Harley,” said his owner Chris Burke.

He’s the school’s helping chihuahua.

“Every morning I say lets go to school and he’s up ready to go,” said Burke.

Harley’s owner brought him in to visit over the summer and faculty couldn’t get enough of the pup. They worked out a deal for him to help out around school.

Harley has pretty busy days. He encourages students to behave and makes learning more fun. As an incentive for being good in class kids earn points to hang out with him.

“He loves the kids that earn snack time that get to come down and give him a snack. He loves that time the most,” said Burke.

He helps students in class when kids read out loud to him.

“He just lets them finish the book to the best they can do and he just loves sitting there listening to them and it makes their day, you know, nobody’s telling them that’s wrong or you know you did that wrong or you said that wrong.”

Harley has no official training. He’s just a puppy, but once he turns one in April Burke hopes to train him as a therapy dog.

“He’ll be a little more understanding of what he needs to do in the school atmosphere.”

For now Harley continues to put smiles on everyone’s faces and make their days a little better.