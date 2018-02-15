Random Acts of Kindness Day Comes Early to Southeast Tech

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Saturday is Random Acts of Kindness Day, but it came a little early to Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Representatives from Primrose wanted to give a little something special to college students. They headed to Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls this morning to “randomly” give out gift cards to students out and about.

Primrose says this is their third year giving out gift cards across the country and their first year bringing the campaign to Southeast Tech.

“Oh it makes your whole day,” said Melissa Nelson of Primrose. “Absolutely, just makes you feel good inside and just makes you feel like you lifted them up.”

The gift cards were for stores like Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond. They gave out about 75 gift cards. Next year, they plan to visit a different college campus in Sioux Falls.