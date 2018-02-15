Schools and Police Learn Lessons from Tragedy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- After a tragedy like the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, It can cause anxiety among parents and students. The Sioux Falls Police Department and school district are speaking out to remind folks they do all they can to keep the community safe.

They want to remind people to pay attention and that if you see something say something, including anything concerning on social media.

“We’ve actually gotten a lot of tips from students or even parents that have seen something that didn’t quite seem right, sometimes it may have alarmed them, sometimes it just didn’t sit well and they reported it. it’s hard to know if in those cases people would have went through with what they were planning but we’ve actually been able to head off a few different things,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Some students may feel nervous to come to school after hearing about the Florida shooting. There are school counselors available for students to talk with.

“Don’t be afraid to come to school at the sioux falls school district because your safety and security is our high priority,” said Sioux Falls School District’s Risk Manager, Rob Bray.

The police and district officials have partnered to create an emergency management plan in schools. Teachers and faculty have spent hours learning and practicing responses to emergency situations. The district has invested in security upgrades. Plus every school participates in active shooter drills at least once a semester.

“There’s not one magic thing that we can do to prevent any type of situation like this. there are a lot of different variables that can come into play,” said Officer Clemens.

However they are always updating their safety plan.

“Once the investigation is done and we get some final details of what happened we’re going to look at that and if we need to tweak the way we’re doing things here we will,” said Officer Clemens.

They put their protocols out there for the public to see. The district’s safety plan is posted on its facebook page or you can click here to find it.