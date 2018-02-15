Senate Rejects Trump Immigration Measure

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump’s immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals, suggesting that its long-awaited debate on the issue could well end in gridlock.

The vote on Trump’s proposal was 39-60, well below the 60 votes needed for approval.

Trump had proposed creating a 10- to 12-year path to citizenship for young immigrant “Dreamers,” a concession to Democrats. In exchange, he sought a quick infusion of $25 billion to build his wall and other border security steps, tightened restrictions on relatives that legal immigrants could sponsor for citizenship and an end to a visa lottery aimed at boosting diversity among immigrants.

Democrats and many Republicans opposed Trump’s wall spending and curbs on immigrants’ relatives.