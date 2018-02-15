Smashing Pumpkins Coming To PREMIER Center In August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has announced that GRAMMY Award-winning alternative rock band, The Smashing Pumpkins will be performing at the venue on August 21.

The Smashing Pumpkins will be embarking on their first tour in nearly 20 years and will be making a stop in Sioux Falls. The “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour” will be coming to Sioux Falls on August 21.

Tickets will be available by phone, online and box office purchase on Friday, February 23, starting at 1o a.m.

Visit ticketmaster.com, smashingpumpkins.com, livenation.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.