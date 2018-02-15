Streaking Jacks to host NDSU in Home Finale

Streaking Jacks to host NDSU in Home Finale

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State University wrestling team will close out the 2017-18 dual season Friday night, hosting rival North Dakota State in Big 12 Conference action.

Start time for the annual Border Bell match is set for 7 p.m. at Frost Arena, with the first 500 fans receiving a Border Bell T-shirt. The Jackrabbit senior class will be honored following the dual.

Friday’s dual will be available for viewing through FloWrestling.org (subscription required).

The 12th-ranked Jackrabbits enter the matchup on a school-record 13-dual winning streak. SDSU improved to 13-2 overall and 7-0 against Big 12 opponents after sweeping a road trip to Pittsburgh (25-13) and West Virginia (24-9) last weekend.

North Dakota State, meanwhile, has posted a 7-9 overall dual record this season, including a 1-6 mark against Big 12 foes. The Bison defeated Air Force, 33-7, in their last dual competition on Feb. 4.

THE SERIES: South Dakota State and North Dakota State will meet for the 64th time in dual competition, when the two programs clash Friday night at Frost Arena.

NDSU leads the all-time series between the two longtime rivals, 42-20-1, although the Jackrabbits have won the last three matchups. SDSU swept a two-match season series during the 2015-16 campaign before posting a 20-18 victory at Frost Arena on Feb. 19, 2017.

Last year’s dual marked the first time the two squads faced off against each other with both teams in the Division I rankings.