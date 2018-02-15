Summit Championships in SF Could Have Big Benefits

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Fifty minutes is a far better commute than 14 hours.

The USD and SDSU swimming and diving teams are thankful they’re only driving I-29 for this year’s Summit League Conference Championships.

Jason Mahowald-USD Swim/Dive Coach: “The travel here was amazing. There were no flights, no layovers, no delays, but more importantly to have another primer event in Sioux falls speaks a lot for Sioux Falls”

Doug Humphrey-SDSU Swim/Dive Coach: “Being able to relax, and come down late and be able to sleep in our own beds for a much longer time allows us to be a lot more relaxed and confident preparing to move forward.”

The Midco Aquatic Center is familiar territory as this is the Jacks 4th and the Yotes 3rd time at the facility this season.

For local swimmers it’s exciting to have the tournament in their own backyard.

Joe Angerhofer-SDSU Sophomore (from SF): “It’s really a big deal for the sport because South Dakota is one of the few places that doesn’t have high school swimming, so it brings a lot of exposure to the sport.”

Ben Johnson-SDSU Junior (from SF): “To grow up here and to swim my whole life, and then to have such a high event here it just means a lot to see the sport of swimming progress here in Sioux Falls especially.”

Johnson says there’s actually less stress competing in front of a home crowd.

Johnson:”It definitely is a lot less pressure. It feels a lot more relaxed just because we aren’t going somewhere as far, and I’ve just been here my whole life, so it feels a lot less stressful.”

Stressful or not- this is the kind of event that could take swimming and diving to a whole new level in this region.

