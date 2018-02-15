Trump Pushes Senate On ‘Merit-Based Immigration’

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Congress should be – in his words – “strongly considering a system of Merit Based Immigration” as the Senate works on an immigration plan to protect young “Dreamers.”

The president says on Twitter that a merit-based system would allow the United States to “have the people ready, willing and able to help all of those companies moving into the USA!”

His comment comes as a group of senators pushes a bipartisan plan that aims to offer citizenship to certain young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children – and provides billions to build a border wall with Mexico.

The Trump administration has denounced the proposal, saying it will create “mass amnesty for over 10 million illegal aliens, including criminals.”