Wife Charged With Killing Oglala Sioux Police Officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The wife of an Oglala Sioux police officer is charged with killing him last weekend.

Tiffany Janis is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 52-year-old Officer Brian Garrett of Kyle. The Rapid City Journal reports Janis made her first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

The FBI says Garrett was killed early Saturday on the Pine Ridge Reservation during an apparent domestic dispute. He was off-duty at the time.

According to court documents, Janis told investigators Garrett had kicked her out after an argument and that she went to her truck and got her gun before returning to the house. Garrett was shot once in the chest.

Janis’ federal public defender declined comment Thursday.

The FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Oglala Sioux tribal police are investigating.