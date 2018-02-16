Bird Dog Parade Kicks Off 2018 Pheasant Fest In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic kicked off today in Sioux Falls with the 2018 Bird Dog Parade.

From airedale terriers to black labs, the parade featured 36 breeds and 110 dogs at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Afterwards, there were seminars on dog training, wild game cooking, habitat management and hunting.

Organizers say this is the largest convention ever to be held in South Dakota and that it’s a great opportunity to show off the city of Sioux Falls.

“This says that Sioux Falls knows how to host conventions, meetings, and events. We have the facilities, we have the infrastructure, we have the restaurants, great hotels, and we’ve got the hospitality, and that’s what it takes,” said Terry Ellis-Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Pheasant Fest continues through Sunday. Tickets are $5 online, or $10 at the door.