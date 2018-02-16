City, Landowner Appeal Supreme Court’s Buffalo Chip Ruling

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – The city of Sturgis and a Meade County landowner have appealed the South Dakota Supreme Court’s decision in favor of the incorporation of the city of Buffalo Chip.

Buffalo Chip is located outside Sturgis and used to be a campground mainly used by motorcyclists.

The court last month said any challenge to a 2015 vote to incorporate Buffalo Chip must be brought by the state.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the city of Sturgis and landowner Jane Murphy this week asked for a rehearing of the case. Murphy says, “this is such a mess and the court did nothing to clear it up.”