City of Sioux Falls Giving Away Up to $10,000 to Sustainable Non-Profits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls organization is thriving and helping to keep the environment safe and clean for all, thanks to free money from the city. What would you say if we said you could score a chunk of the change also to help make the community a better place?

You may have seen Ecomanics at a Sioux Falls event near you. They partner with other local non-profits to help keep Sioux Falls clean and green.

“The $10,000 from the city of Sioux Falls grant that we’ve been able to receive has definitely taken a weight off our plates.” said Marissa Begley, an Ecomaniacs board member.

That’s right: the city of Sioux Falls gave the recycling-focused charity a $10,000 grant. Jessica Sexe from the Environmental Division of Public Works says they’re happy to help.

“This small amount of money that we’re giving them, it just, you see the waves throughout our community,” said Sexe. “So, it’s a really cool grant. I really like it.”

There are some requirements. You have to be a registered non-profit in Sioux Falls or surrounding areas.

“It’s not just the city going out and saying ‘hey, we’re going to throw money and something. Make sure you do this,’ said Sexe. “This is an opportunity to partner with like-minded organizations to see what we can more as a whole as a community.”

The grant is funded through landfill fees, which make a big difference for local organizations fighting the good fight to make a growing city sustainable.

“We’re able to keep Sioux Falls clean which helps litter from spreading to the waterways and other surrounding areas,” said Begley.

There’s another catch: while you have to be a non-profit, you don’t necessarily have to be a blatantly environmental one. Sexe says any non-profit that helps the health of the community creates a domino effect that’ll help Mother Nature, too.

“I also feel that a lot of people in Sioux Falls, they really do care about the environment,” said Sexe.

While many care about the environment, so far, only Ecomaniacs has applied for any grant money this year.

“I think it feels great and I think the non-profits that we work with, I think that they feel that it’s great too,” said Sexe.

You may want to hurry and fill out your application here — they’re due March 1st.

This is the fourth year the city of Sioux Falls has issued this grant. The city recommends filling out an application even if your non-profit is only seeking a little bit of money to get the ball rolling.