Jackley Tours Businesses Ahead Of Economic Forum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General and candidate for Governor, Marty Jackley, toured several Sioux Empire businesses today ahead of his economic forum.

He met with Lloyd Companies, as well as, SAB Biotherapeutics. He also toured recent Eco projects in Sioux Falls like the low-income housing tax credit properties.

Jackley says he wants to show his understanding of the challenges and opportunities South Dakotans are facing across the state.

“We need more workers, we need more housing and how important infrastructure is and those are things I want to work with private businesses and work with local government to partner on if I am blessed to become governor,” said Jackley.

Jackley says he has a vision for improving economic development in the state.