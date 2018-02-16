Lyft Drivers Gear Up for Pheasant Fest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 27,000 people are headed to the Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic in Sioux Falls this weekend. It’s impacting even those who won’t be attending.

Lyft drivers say the larges crowds mean big business. Tjere are over 300 lyft drivers in Sioux Falls. They use a Facebook page to keep in touch with one another, and many are planning on driving this weekend for all the pheasant fans.

“I’d say more exciting just because because when I drove for Foo Fighters, that one night I got almost twenty rides,” said Andrew Tiede, a Lyft driver. “So, I was thinking this is probably going to be pretty similar and this is going to be more than one day.”

Lyft drivers typically pick up passengers in the roundabout area by the entrance at the Premier Center.

If there happens to be a large amount of requests in a short period of time, Lyft calls this “prime time.” This high demand means possibly higher fares.