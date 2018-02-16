Man Convicted Of Assaulting Ziebach County Sheriff

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An Eagle Butte man has been convicted of assaulting a law officer.

Authorities say 54-year-old Pete Knight shoved Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore on June 14, 2017, when Cudmore intervened to stop Knight from assaulting a suspect handcuffed in the back of Cudmore’s squad car.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Knight was convicted after a recent jury trial in Pierre and faces up to eight years in prison when he’s sentenced April 30.