Police: Wife’s Fatal Shooting Of Husband Was Self-Defense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police say a woman’s fatal shooting of her husband in November was determined to be self-defense and she will not face charges.

Police were called early on Nov. 5 on a report of a gunshot and found the man and woman inside the home. The man died of a gunshot wound to his chest. The woman told police she shot her husband in self-defense and that no one else was home at the time. Authorities recovered a gun at the scene.

Sioux Falls police investigated and presented their evidence to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office, which determined the shooting was likely self-defense and therefore a justifiable homicide under South Dakota law. No charges will be filed.