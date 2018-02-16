Scoreboard Friday, February 16th

KDLT Sports
USHL

Stampede 5, Sioux City 3

College Wrestling

SDSU 22, NDSU 12 *14th straight win!

H.S. Wrestling

Region 2-A

203.5-Harrisburg
186.5-Brandon Valley
120.0-Vermillion
101.0-Yankton
91.5-Lennox

College Swimming and Diving

Summit League in SF

Men

751-Denver
472-South Dakota *Isaac Morris wins 1M Dive
456-SDSU
236.5-Western Illinois

Women

720-Denver
418-Omaha
375-SDSU
354-South Dakota

NSIC at Fargo

Women

660-Mankato St.
621-St. Cloud State
433-USF *Cassie Wright wins 100 Backstroke
386-Augustana
258.5-Northern (6th)

Men’s Basketball

USF 79, Concordia SP 68 *Evans 37 points
SMSU 82, Mankato 70 *Bruggeman 33 points
Augustana 86, Winona State
Northern 65, MN-Duluth 46

Women’s Basketball

Concordia SP 74, USF 56
Northern 57, MN-Duluth 44 *Conrad 20 points
Winona State 71, Augustana 67 *L. O’Farrell 22 points
Mankato 56, SMSU 53|
Dakota State 80, Grace 53 *Wagner 15 points

Women’s Tennis

Augustana 9, Carleton 0

College Softball

San Jose State 6, USD 5 *Winckler 2-run HR

College Baseball

Metro State 5, USF 2
Grand View 5, Northwestern 2
Northwestern 5, Graceland 2
Austin Peay 4, SDSU 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 53, Northwestern 46

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

Bennett County 77, Jones County 72

Bon Homme 66, Gregory 56

Bridgewater-Emery 68, Parker 62

Brookings 56, Pierre 52

Canton 72, Alcester-Hudson 38

Castlewood 70, Estelline 36

Clark/Willow Lake 74, Redfield/Doland 40

Colman-Egan 47, Canistota 46

Crow Creek 88, St. Francis Indian 48

Dell Rapids 65, Lennox 57

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 60

Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., forfeit

Ethan 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52

Groton Area 70, Milbank Area 61

Harding County 79, Lemmon 36

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Leola/Frederick 52

Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 53

Lyman 67, Kadoka Area 53

Madison 67, Dakota Valley 59

Menno 49, Scotland 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Parkston 48

Potter County 68, Highmore-Harrold 61

Red Cloud 65, Sturgis Brown 58

Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 61

Sisseton 63, Hamlin 38

Tea Area 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 50

Timber Lake 65, Newell 15

Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Webster 62

Watertown 48, Huron 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 57, Harrisburg 35

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Britton-Hecla 13

Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Bon Homme 62, Centerville 24

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Timber Lake 50

Crazy Horse 86, Takini 23

Crow Creek 59, St. Francis Indian 36

Dakota Valley 51, Madison 46

Douglas 52, Rapid City Christian 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Tea Area 29

Ethan 45, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Flandreau Indian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17

Jones County 33, Lyman 30

McLaughlin 54, Chamberlain 43

Sturgis Brown 52, Red Cloud 51

Wall 54, Hill City 47

Watertown 56, Yankton 42

Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 47

Winner 58, Mobridge-Pollock 19

