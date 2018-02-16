Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Responds To Morning House Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on North Cockatiel Avenue.

Officials say a patrolling security guard in the area noticed smoke and flames coming from a home. Arriving fire crews weren’t able to extinguish it because of the volume of the fire and a partial collapse of the roof trusses.

After twenty minutes, the crews were able to enter the building and verify that no one was in the structure.

The home sustained extensive damage.