Sioux Falls Police Investigating Friday Morning Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police responded to an armed robbery this morning at a business located in western Sioux Falls.

Police say at around 4 a.m. Friday, a man in a ski mask with a hand gun entered a business on the 4800 block of West 12th Street. The suspect hit one of the two employees in the head with the hand gun. He then grabbed a cash register and fled the scene.

Arriving officers found the cash register outside and unopened. Police believe the suspect did not get away with any money.

Police are working on obtaining any surveillance video.