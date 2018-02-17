Community Helps Rapid City Police Officer Recover From House Fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A fire took the home of a Rapid City police officer earlier this week, and now the community is rallying to help out.

In one day, more than $11,000 was raised for police Officer Brian Fletcher.

A GoFundMe page states Officer Fletcher, who works the overnight shift, was asleep in his home when the fire started.

Officer Fletcher was able to make it out safely, but the home was engulfed in flames and is now a total loss.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2 set up a fundraising page to help officer Fletcher replace his belongings.

The $10,000 goal was quickly surpassed.