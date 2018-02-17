Concordia Handles USF Women 74-56

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (14-11, 11-10 NSIC) struggled on offense in dropping a 74-56 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference decision to a hot-shooting Concordia St. Paul (10-17, 7-14 NSIC).

The Golden Bears reversed an earlier decision to USF in which the Cougars took an 84-56 win in St. Paul. Despite the setback, the Cougars held onto third place in the NSIC South with a game to play in the regular season. USF will host Minnesota State on Senior Day at 4 p.m. and with a win will clinch a first round NSIC Tournament game at home for the third straight season.

Junior Jacey Huinker led the way for the Cougars with 12 points, adding six rebounds, two assists and a block. For the 25th straight game, sophomore Kaely Hummel scored double digits with 11 points and three assists.

After the Cougars opened an 11-6 lead, CSP took off and moved to a 22-16 lead after the first quarter. With a 17-9 advantage in the second quarter, the Golden Bears led 39-25 at halftime. Again in the third quarter, CSP held the advantage, 21-12, and led 60-37 at the break. Despite a 19-14 advantage in the fourth quarter, USF had too large a deficit and fell for the third straight time at home.

USF shot just 11-of-30 in the first half for 36.7 percent, hitting only 2-of-7 from three-point range. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears sizzled from the field, making 17-of-30 field for 56 percent, including 4-of-11 from 3-point distance. For the game, CSP ended at 51.7 percent on 30-fo-58 shooting. They made just 5-of-17 from distance but converted 9-of-11 free throws and owned a 32-26 advantage on the boards. USF improved its fortunes in the second half, hitting 14-of-27 shots for 52 percent and made 25-of-57 for the game for 43.9 percent. However, the Cougars long-range shooting was off tonight as they hit just 3-of-11 for 27.3 percent. In addition, USF was just 3-of-8 from the foul line.

Lindsey Dorr, who had 14 points by halftime, led CSP with 22 points and 10 rebounds while adding a game-high four blocks. Anna Schmitt added 19 points and three assists.

Early on things appeared to be going USF’s way. Hummel, off assist from Huinker, knocked down a three and followed with a jumper in the lane for a 9-4 lead over CSP at the 6:21 mark. Later, Mariah Szymanski, who had eight points on the night, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to give USF a 14-8 lead (3:50). But CSP, led by Lindsey Dorr’s 10 points and seven from Anne Schmitt, rallied with a 16-to-5 run to take a 22-16 lead to the first quarter break. CSP continued their run, extending to an 11-0 run at end of first and into second quarter for a 24-16 lead.

Szymanski hit a free throws to end the run and helped USF draw within 24-17. Another Schmitt basket gives CSP 26-19 lead. USF followed with two straight fast break baskets, including one by Huinker, who took ball coast to coast to draw within 26-21 with 6:20 to play. Abby Slater grabbed an offensive rebound and put back to help USF cut the lead to 28-23. But CSP answered with an 11-2 run to take a 39-25 lead to the halftime break.

After Hummel hits a jumper, Dorr of CSP converted a three-point play which was followed by a lay-up from Schmitt as the Bears led, 44-27. Dorr converted her second three-point play in three possessions as CSP took a 47-29 lead, its largest of the game. After USF cut the lead to 12 (47-35) on a Hummel basket, CSP again had the answer with a three from Kayla Miller building a 52-35 lead.

The Golden Bears extended the lead to 57-37 when Schmitt recorded a steal and assisted on a fast break lay-up. From there CSP built on the lead, raising it to 29 with 5:17 to play in the game.