Family Day at Pheasant Fest

SIOUX FALLS, SD- If you haven’t had a chance to check out Pheasant Fest yet, you still have one more day to see the nation’s largest attraction for pheasantry hunter enthusiasts. It’s the first time the convention is being held in Sioux Falls.

They have everything from dog training seminars to wild game cooking along with over 400 vendors selling anything you can think of that’s pheasant hunter related.

Sunday is family day and if a family buys a membership to Pheasants Forever they can get into the event for free. Kids are encouraged to attend the event. They’ll have the Rudy’s Youth Village and many child-friendly activities.

“We’ve got a lot of kids here today which is really nice to see. We need to create that next generation of youth conservationists,” said Pheasants Forever PR Manager, Jared Wiklund.

At the Rudy’s Youth Village anyone younger than fifteen can get a free membership.

Tickets for the fest are $10 at the door. Sunday it will run from 9:00 AM- 4:00 PM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.