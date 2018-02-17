Firefighters Knock Down Saturday Afternoon Garage Fire

FROM SIOUX FALLS FIRE RESCUE: On Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 2:18 p.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1711 S. 1st Avenue.

The first arriving crew on scene confirmed a working structure fire with smoke and flames coming from an unattached garage. The first fire crew began extinguishing the fire in the garage while another crew protected the nearby residence. The fire was extinguished in approximately 10 minutes with no fire extension into the residence. The garage received moderate damage while the house received little to no damage. Crews performed overhaul operations to assist with the investigation of fire origin.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire apparatus, four support vehicles, and a total of 25 personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by the Fire Department Chaplain, Sioux Falls Police Department, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, and Mid-American Energy.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to practice fire safety and have an evacuation plan in place.