Flandreau’s Dylan LeBrun Tops 2,000 Career Points In Win At De Smet

Fliers Win 61-44

DE SMET, S.D. — Flandreau senior star Dylan Brun scored his 2,000th career point at De Smet, finishing with 35 on the night to lead the Fliers with 35 points. Click on the video viewer to see LeBrun’s big moment!

-Highlight Courtesy Casey Wilson