Harrisburg Wins Region 2-A Wrestling

Harrisburg Wins Region 2-A Wrestling

Harrisburg and Brandon Valley were neck and neck in the Region 2-A wrestling meet on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon. The Tigers came out on top with 203.5 points, while the Lynx finished the day with 186.5. Vermillion was 3rd with 120, Yankton 4th with 101 and Lennox 5th with 91.5.