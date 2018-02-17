Jackrabbit Women Wallop Western To Clinch Top Two Summit Tournament Seed

SDSU Wins 70-42 Setting Up First Place Showdown At USD Wednesday

MACOMB, Illinois-Already The Summit League’s all-time wins leader, South Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Aaron Johnston won his 150th career Summit League game Saturday afternoon with a 70-42 victory at Western Illinois in front of 1,139 in attendance.

The Jackrabbits, 22-15 and 11-1, were led by Madison Guebert’s game-high 20 points. Macy Miller added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Coming off the bench, Myah Selland chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. Tagyn Larson grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.

Western Illinois, 19-8, 8-4, was led by Morgan Blumer’s 14 points.

After Western Illinois had cut the Jacks’ lead to one, 20-19, with 7:44 to play in the second quarter, SDSU used a 20-1 run to close the half. The Jackrabbits combined for four 3-pointers, including three straight from Selland, Sydney Palmer and Miller to lead 29-19 at 4:52. State held the Leathernecks to 1 of 16 shooting and outscored them 22-6 in the quarter.

Western Illinois opened the third quarter with a 7-1 run to cut the lead to 41-27 at 7:14. The teams traded baskets until Guebert scored six of the Jackrabbits’ eight points in an 8-0 run to end the quarter.

SDSU continued to hold the Leathernecks scoreless into the first part of the fourth quarter, with Guebert, Alexis Alexander and Selland scoring to start the fourth quarter. State held WIU to 2 of 14 shooting in the quarter.

The Jackrabbits held their sixth opponent of the season to under 50 points. Western Illinois’ four points in the fourth quarter are the fewest State has allowed this season.

Notes

With the win today, the Jackrabbits have now swept five of their seven Summit League series this year.

Larson’s 14 rebounds were the most since Clarissa Ober grabbed 20 caroms against Northern Illinois, March 16, 2017.

The Jackrabbits grabbed a season-high tying 64 rebounds and held WIU to 17.4 percent shooting from the field, an opponent season-low mark.

Guebert recorded her fifth 20-plus point game of the season and 13 th of her career.

of her career. Miller’s 16 today gives her 1,600 career points.

Guebert moved into 25 th in career scoring with her 20 points today. She now has 1,253 career points.

in career scoring with her 20 points today. She now has 1,253 career points. Guebert took over second place at State and fifth in The Summit League in career 3-pointers with five treys today. She has 253.

Alexis Alexander tallied her 500th career point in the fourth quarter. The senior now has 502 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. at South Dakota in the South Dakota Showdown Series game.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics