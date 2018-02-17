SDSU Men Suffocate Western Illinois To Set Up Championship Showdown With USD

Jacks Win 82-62 & Will Play For Regular Season Summit Crown Thursday Against USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Four Jackrabbits reached double figures as South Dakota State rolled to an 82-62 win Saturday on Military Appreciation Day at Frost Arena.

Playing in front of 2,873 fans, SDSU (23-6, 11-1 Summit League) won its sixth consecutive game and maintained its first-place spot in The Summit League standings with two games remaining.

The Jackrabbits shot 44.4 percent as a team and hit seven 3-pointers, going 19-for-25 at the charity stripe. State won the rebounding battle, 39-36, and turned six offensive boards into an 11-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 30 points, sinking three 3-pointers and 11-of-15 from the free throw line.

David Jenkins Jr. added 20 points with seven rebounds, while Brandon Key had 11.

Tevin King rounded out the double figure scoring for the Jacks with 10 and paced the team with eight rebounds.

South Dakota State opened the game with five unanswered, and though WIU hung around early, the Jackrabbits methodically pulled away to lead by 15 (38-23) at the half.

Up 13-11 just past the 12-minute mark in the first, State gained some separation over the next four minutes with an 11-3 rally to push its lead to double figures (24-14). The final three minutes of the half saw the Jacks turn an eight-point (28-20) advantage into the halftime score thanks to a 10-3 rally that ended with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jenkins.

SDSU went up 18 (44-26) early in the second, only to see WIU answer and bring it within 12 (48-36) with 13:46 remaining. State recovered the momentum, however, and with less than 10 minutes was ahead, 62-42.

The Jackrabbits’ largest lead of the game (69-44) came on the tail end of an 11-2 State run near the eight-minute mark, and SDSU thwarted any comeback attempts down the stretch to close out the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 23-4 all-time against Western Illinois and has swept the season series.

Mike Daum was honored pregame for reaching the 2,000-point mark in his career.

The special edition Military Appreciation jerseys were auctioned after the game. A part of the proceeds will go towards the Brooking VFW, with the total announced at a later date.

Reed Tellinghuisen is now all alone in second place in the Jackrabbit record books with 133 career appearances. He holds the top mark in career starts (121).

Reed Tellinghuisen has now played 3,872 minutes in a Jackrabbit uniform, the second-most all-time. He passed Kai Williams (3,874; 2006-10) in today’s game.

At least three Jackrabbits have reached double figures in the same game in 19 straight contests.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts rival South Dakota on Thursday in another SD Corn Showdown Series matchup. Tipoff for Senior Night at Frost Arena is set for 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics