Stampede win again at Sioux City

Sioux City, IA—The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied three times before taking their first lead early in the third period en route to a 5-3 victory at Sioux City Friday night at the Tyson Events Center. The win extended the Stampede’s unbeaten streak in regulation to nine games (7-0-2) and moved them into a second place tie with Waterloo. Carson Dimoff scored the eventual game winner while Reid Stefanson assisted on three goals as the Herd earned their 12th road win of the season and improved to 23-11-8 on the year. Jaxson Stauber stopped 31 shots to earn his seventh win of the season in goal for the Herd who are off until next Friday when they travel to Dubuque.

The Musketeers were ready to go from the puck drop and outshot the Stampede 14-10 in the period. They grabbed the first goal of the game at 10:34 when Martin Pospisill tallied his sixth of the year. Bauer Neudecker sent a nice pass right in front of the goal for Pospisill who patiently waited with the puck and backhanded it over the diving Stauber for a 1-0 lead. Sioux Falls had a couple of breakaway scoring chances from Nolan Walker and Jaxon Nelson in the period, but Musketeers goaltender Matt Jurusik showed why he is one of the best in the league and shot the door both times and on all 10 shots in the period.

The game really picked up in the second period as the Herd got on the board at 2:39 when Kirill Panyukov scored on the power play when he deflected a shot from Reid Stefanson into the back of the net. Sioux City regained the lead less than two minutes later when Micah Miller brought the puck to the top of the right circle and blasted a shot right over the right shoulder of Stabuer to take a 2-1 advantage. The Herd would tie the game at 8:39 when Jeppe Urup took a pass at the right point from Nolan Walker and sent the puck into the upper left-hand corner of the net to make it 2-2.

It stayed that way until the 14:52 mark of the period when Sioux City would once again regain the lead, this time shorthanded. With the Herd on the powerplay, the Musketeers took advantage of a fallen Stampede player and broke into the offensive zone and Cole Koepke wristed a shot from the left circle over the right shoulder of Stauber for a 3-2 advantage. It marked the seventh shorthanded goal against the Stampede this season. Once again, though Sioux Falls would respond. Reid Stefanson had the puck in the neutral zone and tapped it over the line for Antti Virtanen who split the defense and broke into the left circle before beating Jurusik five-hole to tie the game, 3-3. Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 17-10 in the period.

Sioux Falls grabbed their first lead of the game at 3:42 of the third period when Reid Stefanson and Carson Dimoff connected. Dimoff raced over the Musketeers blue line and sent a pass to the right for Stefanson who quickly dished the puck back to him through the crease and Dimoff tapped the puck into the net for a 4-3 advantage. The Herd closed the door from there, shutting down the Musketeers offense and preserving the lead. Sioux City pulled their goaltender in the final 90 seconds, but Jaxon Nelson sealed the game with an empty net goal from center ice and the Herd took the game, 5-3.

Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 35-34 on the night and went 1-for-4 on the power play while Sioux City finished the night 0-for-3.

The Stampede return to action next Friday when they travel to Dubuque to open a weekend series against the Fighting Saints.