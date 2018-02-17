USD Women Club Oral Roberts To Clinch Share Of Summit League Title

Coyotes Win 72-55

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota clinched at least a share of the Summit League title with a 72-55 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (23-5, 13-0 Summit) have a chance to become the first Summit League team to finish undefeated in Summit League play since 1993-94 and earn the title outright with a win over South Dakota State next Wednesday. Tickets are available now on GoYotes.com.

Saturday was Senior Day for the Coyotes and the duo of senior guard Jasmine Trimboli and senior center Kate Liveringhouse put their leadership on full display. Trimboli led the team with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. She finished 6-of-9 from the floor. Liveringhouse added 11 points with three made triples, tying her career best for 3-pointers made in a single game.

“Today was a wonderful celebration for our three special seniors,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Each of them have been huge contributors to this program and they each were a big part of not only today’s victory, but to the success we have had this season.”

Junior guard Allison Arens scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter. She also pulled in nine rebounds, finishing one shy of a double-double. Arens’ stat line also included three steals and a pair of assists.

South Dakota boasts a winning streak of 17-straight games to reach this point in the season, a Division I-era best for the program.

It took a rocky start to earn the victory as Oral Roberts (15-12, 6-7 Summit) used a 13-2 run to wrap up the first quarter with a six-point lead on the Coyotes. ORU forward Faith Ihim scored eight of her 13 points in that first quarter. With Trimboli guarding her, Ihim went scoreless from the beginning of second quarter until the final minute of the third.

South Dakota outscored Oral Roberts by 10 in the second quarter to take a 26-22 lead into the halftime break. Trimboli led the team with six points in the quarter.

After shooting 30.8 percent in the first half, the Coyotes came out of the break firing on all cylinders. The Coyotes made 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from the floor. Arens and Liveringhouse combined for five 3-pointers during the quarter. The Coyotes’ lead grew to as much as 15 during the third.

The Coyotes edged the Golden Eagles by four in the final period to come away with a 72-55 victory.

South Dakota finished at 45.3 percent (24-of-53) from the floor. USD also sank 16-of-16 free-throw attempts. Oral Roberts finished at 43.8 percent (21-of-48) from the field.

The battle of the boards was won by the Coyotes, 30-24, as USD outscored ORU 9-2 in second-chance points.

Oral Roberts was led by Ihim and freshman guard Maya Mayberry’s 13 points each. Ihim also grabbed seven boards. Junior Jordan Gilbert added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and no turnovers.

Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy added nine points and five rebounds for USD while sophomore guard Madison McKeever tallied seven points.

South Dakota hosts South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for the regular season finale.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics