USD’s Isaac Morris Wins Again at Summit Championships

(USD Recap)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —South Dakota is bringing home one gold medal, three third-place finishes and five broken records Friday after day three of the Summit League Championships at the Midco® Aquatic Center.

South Dakota’s top performers:

Isaac Morris claimed his second championship title on the diving board by winning the one-meter dive with a score of 316.50.

Both the men and women’s 400-yard medley relay teams claimed bronze medals. The men’s team of Eric Erlenmeyer, James Ryan, Nick Gehling and Hunter Padgett touched in a time of 3:20.21. The women’s team consisting of Sabrina Sabadeanu, Kelly Howell, Hannah Gupton and Theresa Godlewski finished with a time of 3:45.74. By placing third each member receives All-Summit League honors.

Ryan’s individual performance in the 100-yard breaststroke earned him third place with a finish of 54.68.

Team standings:

Following day three, the South Dakota men sit in second place with 472 points. Denver leads with 751 points and South Dakota State is in third with 456.

The women’s team currently sit in fourth place with 354 points. Denver leads with 720 points, Omaha is in second with 418 and South Dakota State sits in third with 375 points.

Record breaker:

Both 400-yard medley relay teams broke school records. The men’s relay team of Erlenmeyer, Ryan, Gehling and Padgett broke the previous record of 3:21.19 by finishing in a time of 3:20.21. The women’s 400-yard medley relay team of Sabadeanu, Howell, Gupton and Godlewski broke the previous record of 3:49.72 with a finish of 3:45.74.

Ryan’s prelim finish broke the 100-yard breaststroke school record with a time of 54.94, a NCAA B Cut time. Ryan bested his record in the finals with another NCAA B Cut time of 54.68.

Sabadeanu’s prelim performance of 55.11 in the 100-yard backstroke broke her last year’s record of 55.62. Sabadeanu’s final time of 55.01, an NCAA B Cut time, bested her previous record from prelims.

With Mark Vanderzee’s final time of 4:03.77 in the 400-yard individual medley, he broke the previous school record that was set at 4:04.02.

Breaking into the Coyote Top 10:

Howell’s performance in the 100-yard breaststroke prelims moved her up to second-fastest time in school history with a time of 1:04.35.

Steve Wascom swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.19, which places him third on the Coyote Top 10.

Kathleen Juffer’s final time of 56.71 in the 100-yard backstroke places her with the third-fastest time in school history.

Abby Hollub’s time of 4:34.00 in the 400-yard individual medley finals places her 10th on the Coyote Top 10 list.

In the 100-yard backstroke prelim’s, Erlenmeyer, Ben Kopp and Gehling took the fourth, fifth and sixth fastest times in school history. Erlenmeyer now places fourth (50.50), Kopp sits in fifth (50.64) and Gehling is in sixth (50.98).

Top South Dakota men finishers in each finals event:

400-yard medley relay: 3rd place, Erlenmeyer, Ryan, Gehling and Padgett, 3:20.21

400-yard individual medley: 4th place, Vanderzee, 4:03.77

200-yard freestyle: 5th place, Hunter Padgett, 1:39.47

100-yard breaststroke: 3rd place, Ryan, 54.68

100-yard backstroke: 12th place, Erlenmeyer, 51.26

One-meter dive: 1st place, Morris, 316.50

Top South Dakota women finishers in each finals event:

400-yard medley relay: 3rd place, Sabadeanu, Howell, Gupton and Godlewski, 3:45.74

400-yard individual medley: 6th place, Hollub, 4:34.00

200-yard freestyle: 11th place, Quinn Fawcett, 1:54.06

100-yard breaststroke: 7th place, Kassidie Cornell, 1:04.98

100-yard backstroke: 4th place, Sabadeanu, 55.01

Up Next:

The Coyotes return to the Midco® Aquatic Center Saturday for the final day of the Summit League Championships. Prelims start at 10 a.m. with the women’s 100-yard individual medley. Finals for swimming events start at 7 p.m. The women are back on the diving board with the three-meter dive prelims starting at 1:30 p.m. and finals starting at 5 p.m.

(SDSU Recap)

SIOUX FALLS – After day three of The Summit League swimming and diving championship, the Jackrabbits remain in third for both the men and women.

“Having all of their hard work pay off and getting four divers into finals was fantastic,” diving coach Elyse Brouillette said. “I’m extremely happy with the performances of all five divers scoring and earning points for the team.”

SDSU collected another four medals, including three silver and a bronze, bringing the total to 12.

Men’s Diving Dominates

The men placed second, third, fourth, sixth and tenth on the 1-meter. Mitchell Raihle won the silver with a 295.10, while Joseph Weber captured the bronze with a 294.20. Senior Parker Brown followed behind with a score of 268.75. Alex Crow scored a 252.85 and Charlie Greene with a 232.95.

Jacks Set Records

The women’s and men’s 400 medley relay teams both set new school records while capturing silver medals. The women’s team of Katya Vakshteyn, Kristin Erf, Kristen Davis and Richelle Bruyckere finished with a time of 3:45.50. Vakshteyn also rebroke a school record in the 100 back with a 56.19 after setting the record in prelims.

The men’s team of Chase Petersen, Wyatt Rumrill, Cody Watkins and Daniel Jacobson placed with a 3:19.80.

SDSU Finishes Top Eight

Kristen Davis and Ashley Theobald finished seventh and eighth in the 400 IM with times of 4:35.75 and 4:37.98, respectively. Austin Pham placed fifth with a 4:03.91.

Richelle Bruyckere finished fifth in the 200 free with a 1:49.95. Christopher Rumrill and Cody Watkins took seventh and eighth with times of 1:42.03 and 1:42.26, respectively.

Senior Kristin Erf and Wyatt Rumrill both placed fourth in the 100 breast.

Daniel Jacobson and Chase Petersen captured sixth and seventh in the 100 back with times of 50.19 and 51.05.

Rankings

Women:

Denver 720 Omaha 418 South Dakota State 375 South Dakota 354 Western Illinois 145 Eastern Illinois 136

Men: