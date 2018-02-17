USD’s Pederson Wins Diving Title On Final Day Of Summit Swimming & Diving Championships

Denver Sweeps Team Titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the second straight day a USD diver was the local star of the Summit League Swimming & Diving Championships at the Midco Aquatics Center.

Haley Pederson scored a 48.75 on her final attempt in the three meter dive championships to edge teammate Sarah Schank for the title on the final day of the Summit League Swimming & Diving Championships.

Denver captured both team titles.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team results are listed below.

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

Summit League Championships

Womens’ Team Standings

1. Denver (1081)

2. Omaha (696)

3. SDSU (619)

4. USD (593)

Mens’ Team Standings

1. Denver (1094)

2. USD (695)

3. SDSU (665)