Watertown Grapplers Claim Region 1A Championship

State Meet Next Week In Sioux Falls
Zach Borg
DELL RAPIDS, S.D.  —  The Watertown Arrows claimed the Region 1A Wrestling Championship on Saturday afternoon in Dell Rapids in advance of next week’s combined State A & B Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!  Team standings are below.

H.S. WRESTLING
Region 1A Tournament
Team Standings
1.  Watertown (207.5)

2.  Madison (130.5)

3.  Brookings (120)

4.  O’Gorman (109)

5.  Roosevelt (99)

