West Sioux’s Allard & Akron-Westfield’s Henrich Repeat As Iowa Prep Wrestling Champions

State Finals In Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA — West Sioux’s Adam Allard and Akron-Westfield’s John Henrich each won their second consecutive Iowa 1A State Wrestling crowns at the Iowa State Meet at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights!