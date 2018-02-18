2018 GPAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Pairings

Three Local Teams Qualify

SIOUX CITY, IA — Three local squads will be a part of the 2018 GPAC Men’s Basketball Tournament which begins on Wednesday on campus sites.

Northwestern (23-5, 13-5) is the 3rd seed and will host Concordia at 8 PM.

Dakota Wesleyan (21-9, 11-7) is the 4th seed and will welcome Hastings into the Corn Palace at 8 PM.

Dordt is the 8th seed and visits top seed Morningside at 7 PM.

The complete tournament schedule is below. Games will be played on the campus site of the highest seeds.

GPAC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 21

#8 Dordt (12-18, 6-12) at #1 Morningside (23-6, 14-4), 7pm

#5 Hastings (20-10, 10-8) at #4 Dakota Wesleyan (21-9, 11-7), 8pm

#6 Concordia (17-12, 8-10) at #3 Northwestern (23-5, 13-5), 8pm

#7 Doane (13-17, 7-11) at #2 Briar Cliff (24-6, 13-5), 7pm

GPAC Men’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 24

#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, Time TBA

#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA