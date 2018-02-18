2018 GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Pairings

Northwestern, Dakota Wesleyan & Dordt Qualify
Zach Borg
SIOUX CITY, IA  —  Three local teams will be a part of the 2018 GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament which begins on Wednesday at campus sites.

Northwestern (21-7, 16-4) is the 2nd seed in the tournament and will host 7th seed Dordt (14-16, 8-12) at 6 PM.

Dakota Wesleyan (25-5, 16-4) is the 3rd seed and hosts Midland at 6 PM.

The complete tournament schedule is listed below.  All games will be played on the campus site of the highest seed.

GPAC Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 21
#8 Briar Cliff (10-20, 7-13) at #1 Concordia (29-1, 19-1), 7pm
#5 Morningside (20-10, 13-7) at #4 Hastings (24-5, 15-5), 7pm
#6 Midland (14-16, 9-11) at #3 Dakota Wesleyan (25-5, 16-4), 6pm
#7 Dordt (14-16, 8-12) at #2 Northwestern (21-7, 16-4), 6pm

GPAC Women’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 24
#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, Time TBA
#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA

GPAC Women’s Basketball Championship Tuesday, February 27
Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, Time TBA

