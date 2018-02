2018 North Star Men’s Basketball Tournament Pairings

Dakota State Is Only Local Qualifer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pairings for the 2018 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament and only one local team is in the field.

The Dakota State Trojans (14-16, 7-9) are the 6th seed and will open tournament play at Dickinson State on Thursday at 8 PM CST.

The full tournament schedule is below.

NSAA Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 22 Game #1: No. 8 Valley City State (N.D.) (14-15, 7-9 NSAA)

@ No. 1 Bellevue (Neb.) (20-10, 11-5 NSAA) – 7 p.m. LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #2: No. 5 Mayville State (N.D.) (15-10, 8-8 NSAA)

@ No. 4 Waldorf (Iowa) (13-15, 8-8 NSAA) – 7 p.m. LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #3: No. 6 Dakota State (S.D.) (14-16, 7-9 NSAA)

@ No. 3 Dickinson State (N.D.) (13-12, 9-7 NSAA) –

8 p.m. (CT)/7 p.m. (MT) LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #4: No. 7 Viterbo (Wis.) (15-13, 7-9 NSAA)

@ No. 2 Jamestown (N.D.) (20-9, 9-7 NSAA) – 7 p.m. LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP

NSAA Men’s Basketball Semifinals – Sunday, Feb. 25 (at Final Four Top Seed Remaining) Game #5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – TBA LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – TBA LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP