2018 NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

All Four Local Teams Will Host Opening Round Games
Zach Borg
BURNSVILLE, MN  —  All four local NSIC men’s basketball teams will host during the opening round of the 2018 NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament which begins on Wednesday.

Northern Division & Outright NSIC Champion Northern State (27-3, 20-2) is the Northern Division top seed and will host Concordia-St. Paul at the Barnett Center at 8 PM.

Southern Division Champion Southwest Minnesota State (21-7, 175) is the Southern Division top seed and will host Mary at 7 PM in Marshall.

Sioux Falls (19-9, 14-8) is the Southern Division 3rd seed and will host their first ever playoff game at the Stewart Center against UM-Crookston at 8 PM.

Augustana (15-13, 10-12) is the Southern Division 5th seed and will host Bemidji State at the Sioux Falls Arena at 8 PM.  Though Bemidji State is the Northern Division 4th seed the Vikings are the host team by virtue of having a better record.

Beginning with the quarterfinal the remainder of the tournament will move to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls from November 24-27.

To view the complete schedule and bracket click HERE .

